New Yeppoon bar to open its doors this weekend

While the shop is yet to open its doors, Cath was determined to be part of the Tropical Pinefest Parade

While the shop is yet to open its doors, Cath was determined to be part of the Tropical Pinefest Parade Trish Bowman

THE soothing sound of the blues will be wafting from Pie Alley Blues when Yeppoon's newest business swings its doors in the old O'Grady's Bakehouse open this weekend.

It started as a dream over a quiet wine or two and after a lot of hard work, owners Gary Knaggs and Catherine Stubenrauch are thrilled to see that dream come alive.

READY TO SWING: Gary took some rare time out from renovations on Monday. Trish Bowman

Cath said the couple love the Capricorn Coast, music and good food.

The combination of those things formed the basis for the new venue that offers an ambience quite different to anything currently on offer in Yeppoon.

"We frequent many venues on the Coast and love them all but we wanted to do something different, something a little unique to the region,” Cath said.

"We were talking one night and thought we should just do it, make the dream come alive. We just needed to find the right venue with a kind of New Orleans blues feel...long and narrow, red brick and steeped in history.

"Just days later, we saw the old O'Grady's Bakehouse was up for lease and we thought yes, this is perfect.”

The couple have worked non-stop to remodel and open the venue to create the right atmosphere. With the building transformed, they are thrilled to welcome the community to its new digs.

Cath said the site is iconic Yeppoon, steeped in history and fabulous for a venue that is perfect for those who want somewhere relaxing where you can enjoy great music at a level where conversation is still possible.

"We contacted the Cap Coast Historical Society to ensure we celebrate the local history, we have chosen comfortable decor to enhance the relaxing ambience and have maintained the integrity of the edgy rustic feel,” Cath said.

"We want to bring the old Yeppoon Blues Club back and become a hub for the many talented local musos the region has to offer.

"We will be providing beautiful tapas, good ales, cocktails and wine and have a few surprises up our sleeves that we just know everyone will love.

"We have further plans to add to what we have already created and look forward to providing the community with a comfortable place to come and relax.”

In keeping with the history of the building, the Pie Alley and amazing mural will not be going to waste.

Patrons will be able to sit inside where it will be cosy or opt to go out through the new bi-fold doors and sit outside and enjoy the murals and history of the position not to mention the perfect weather that CQ enjoys.

The upstairs area has also been transformed into a cosy functions space for those intimate gatherings, workshops and a lovely airy workshop area.

The venue has a private function this Wednesday night after which Pie Alley Blues will be open to the public from tomorrow with an official opening planned for next weekend.