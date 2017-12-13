New Yeppoon business has answers to CQ climate skincare woes

SEEKING answers to her skincare issues after childbirth, registered nurse Bronwyn Ninnis came across a product and service that she loved so much she set up her own business.

Ageless Beauty Yeppoon clinic has been running for the past three weeks and Bronwyn said she was loving the feedback she had received.

"I have already got a steady flow of customers and to be honest, I am not entirely surprised, the Environ treatment and products I use really do promote themselves,” Bronwyn said.

"My clients are as astounded by the results as I was when I first discovered the beauty regime.”

After having her first child, Bronwyn was concerned with the state of her skin and having always held an interest in skincare, she began to research products and treatments that would work in the Central Queensland climate.

The DF machine infuses essential elements into the skin. Trish Bowman

Bronwyn became interested in the Environ treatment and products that were developed by South African plastic surgeon Dr Des Fernandes after 30 years of skin research.

"The Environ products offer a high level of vitamin A in the skin care range that fight lines and wrinkles, correct redness, treat dark spots, rough skin and even assist with acne,” she said.

"The products have been developed to be suitable for our climate, which is very similar to the climate they were originally developed for. I did my initial training in Brisbane and decided that I wanted to share the beauty regime with others. The product training is ongoing so I will be kept up to date with all the new innovations in the industry.

Bronwyn carries a divine range of mineral cosmetics Trish Bowman

"I currently offer vitamin A, C, E, other powerful antioxidents and peptide infusion using the DF machine, cool peels, home care products and a divine 100per cent mineral make-up range to suit all skin types that does not block pores and allows the skin to breathe.”

Bronwyn said she had some specials available to allow people to try the treatments for themselves.

Inquiries go to Ageless Beauty ClinicYeppoon on Facebook.