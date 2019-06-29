New Yeppoon hair stylists are making a mark

A NEW piece of artwork has arisen on the corner of Normanby and Mary streets and marks a new chapter for hair stylist and barber Elena Richards and her Yeppoon business, Coastal Cutz and Shaves.

While the premises may house a new business, owner and operator Ms Richards is no stranger to either hair styling or to the Capricorn Coast.

She has been hairdressing since 1985, and moved to Yeppoon in 2000.

COME ON IN: Coastal Cutz and Shaves is now open for business. Trish Bowman

She juggled raising a young family and running a salon in Yeppoon from 2003 to 2010.

Ms Richards said she had worked in Rockhampton barbering for the past five years and jumped at the chance to operate closer to home.

"I have also operated from home over the years and have continued in the industry because I have a genuine love of cutting hair,” she said.

"In the past five years I have also enjoying honing my face shaving skills.

"The new salon is my chance to provide a relaxing atmosphere for people to enjoy a nice experience where they can come and relax and know they can trust us in providing a profession service.

"We had the new artwork installed to both value-add to street art cropping up all over the Coast, while also making it very clear to customers where we are located.”

Beatle (Ian Bailey) was first the first customer for Elena when the business opened last Friday. Trish Bowman

Artist Bill Gannon helped his artist son Luke Gannon with the artwork and was happy to see the colours and design brightening the street.

"After speaking with Elena, Luke came up with a design utilising the traditional barbering colours to enhance the street appeal of the new business,” Mr Gannon said.

"The large faces are quite bold, clear and cheerful to the eye.”

Coastal Cutz and Shaves opened last Friday. Elena was thrilled to have the services of Kourtney Collis at the new business.