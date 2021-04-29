New Yeppoon restaurant goes from strength to strength

The Bungalow opened on the Yeppoon Esplanade in November 2020.

The Bungalow opened on the Yeppoon Esplanade in November 2020.

In the short six months The Bungalow has been open, it has already extended its trading hours, put on more staff, and is renovating a space next door.

The all-day dining restaurant opened on the Yeppoon Esplanade in November last year.

Young owners Greg McLean and Caity Jones have a long history in the hospitality industry, having owned 11 venues in the past eight years.

The pair was living at the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane and with Caity having grown up in Yeppoon, they often came to the coast to visit family.

They holidayed at Yeppoon when COVID hit last year and were “blown away” by how lucky regional Queensland had it.

Lockdowns saw them have to shut two of their restaurants in Brisbane.

“With Brisbane being an epicenter for the whole pandemic, it was crazy when we came up here to visit her family and it felt like there wasn’t anything happening here and it was business as usual,” Mr McLean said.

“We were dealing down there with laying off 30-odd staff and being very hands on with the business again which we hadn’t been for a few years, to the point where we were driving the scooters for deliveries ourselves.

“When we came up here we were completely shocked.”

Researching into opening a business in Yeppoon, all the signs were pointing towards positive.

“Yeppoon has seen some crazy growth,” Mr McLean said.

“Yeppoon has one of the lowest residential vacancy rates in Australia, it is definitely booming not just because of COVID but everything to do with the mines and Shoalwater Bay, and just in general with what’s happening.”

Looking at what the town was lacking, they wanted to open something that offered all-day dining.

Food and drinks on offer at The Bungalow.

The tagline of the modern business is “from coffee to hangover and everything in between”.

“There was a lot of venues doing different parts of it but there was no one real venue that was the go-to venue,” Mr McLean said.

“Two o’clock you couldn’t get coffee or food in town.

“When we open at six in the morning to when we close at 10 o’clock at night our kitchen doesn’t close and food is available all day.”

Already smashing goals, the owners set themselves a plan to open for seven days - breakfast, lunch and dinner - within the first six months and they will be doing so as of May.

Their biggest struggle has been getting staff.

They bought their head chef up from Brisbane and now have 35 staff employed.

“Now that JobKeeper has disappeared it’s a lot easier to get front-of-house staff but the really hard element is trying to hire kitchen staff,” Mr McLean said.

“It’s almost next to impossible to find chefs at the moment.

“We tried for five months locally to build our team.

“We have four in our team and we need seven to be able to operate seven days.”

They are now doing a huge recruitment drive outside of the area to fill the back-of-house positions.

“We have spent countless money trying to find locals, they just don’t exist at the moment,” Mr McLean said.

And if that doesn’t keep them busy enough, they have also been doing renovations next door.

Keeping his lips sealed, Mr McLean said it was a “small little punchy space” that would be “completely unique and new to Yeppoon”.

It will be opened before the next school holidays.

THE BUNGALOW

Anzac Parade, Yeppoon (former Coffee Club building)

Phone 4939 2032

Open for seven-day trading, from 6am, late nights Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Visit their website to book and for the menu: www.thebungalowyeppoon.com.au