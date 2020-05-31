Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

New York police ram cars into protesters

by Jack Gramenz
31st May 2020 1:55 PM

 

New York police have been caught on camera ramming protesters with their cars during protests against police violence and systemic racism in the United States.

The incident occurred about 8pm in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Protesters appeared to block one New York Police Department cars with a movable barrier and began hurling objects like traffic cones and water bottles.

Another SUV then pulls alongside and begins driving into the protesters, prompting the first police vehicle to do the same.

Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.
Police in New York have been filmed ramming protesters.

 

Protests have been going on in America for several days now after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March, and many more black Americans killed by police in the past.

At another protest in California, a Jeep flying a USA and a Trump flag drove into protesters.

Originally published as New York police ram cars into protesters

More Stories

Show More
donald trump george floyd george floyd death protests riots

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cattle properties in demand

        premium_icon CQ cattle properties in demand

        News CQ cattle properties are being snapped up like hot cakes.

        Heater blamed for fire in ceiling of Capricorn Coast house

        premium_icon Heater blamed for fire in ceiling of Capricorn Coast house

        News Fire crews swung into action to extinguish a house fire which appears to have...

        Rural Fireys without Blue Cards now allowed to fight fires

        premium_icon Rural Fireys without Blue Cards now allowed to fight fires

        News The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to back down on their plan to...

        VIDEO: Iconic CQ landmark celebrates significant milestone

        premium_icon VIDEO: Iconic CQ landmark celebrates significant milestone

        News It’s not everyday you’ll see a landmark celebrate turning 50 by singing Happy...