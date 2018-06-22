New Zealand armed robber determined to stay in Australia

James William Ryan held up a Subway worker with a replica gun and got away with just $156.

James William Ryan held up a Subway worker with a replica gun and got away with just $156. Contributed

A KIWI who held up a Subway worker with a replica gun has doubled down on his intention to stay in the country.

James William Ryan, 35, was yesterday sentenced to five years' imprisonment in Maroochydore District Court for the shocking armed robbery with a parole release date in March next year.

The father-of-seven served 477 days in custody waiting for his day in court, which was taken into account.

In June 2016, just five weeks after starting parole, Ryan accosted the 20-year-old worker while he was setting up for the day.

Dressed in dark clothing with a red bandanna covering his face, Ryan pointed a replica handgun at the man and demanded he hand over the $856 in the store.

After Ryan left, the worker was frozen in shock for several minutes before he called emergency services and his manager.

Ryan was also sentenced for a count of assault occasioning bodily harm after he injured the boyfriend of his ex-partner at her home.

He received a prison term of 12 months for that crime.

Judge Gary Long said the crimes warranted a "substantial" jail term, but Ryan should be supervised in the community if he's released back into the Australian community.

Ryan hasn't backed down from his desire to contest any possible revocation of his visa due to serving prison time.

"It's been confirmed this morning that you're set on this course," Judge Long said.

"It may be noted that there may be much in front of you in relation to that desire."