Not a sausage in sight. Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison had an animated meeting. Picture: AAP
Offbeat

Jacinda Ardern raises sausage sizzle scandal with ScoMo

by Sheradyn Holderhead
15th Nov 2018 2:34 AM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been talking tough on Australia's policy on asylum seekers on Nauru and the deportation of Kiwi criminals back across the ditch, but the most important issue when she crossed paths with Scott Morrison was the humble sausage sizzle sandwich.

As Ms Ardern greeted Mr Morrison at the East Asia Summit last night she raised the controversy around Bunnings' decision to demand its famed charity sausage sizzles put the onion under the snag to stop it falling out, causing a supposed slipping hazard.

She joked there were no greater international issues facing world leaders.

"I don't know about you but I've had a few phone calls. I think we should make a commitment, a joint commitment, that on our watches the Bunnings sausage sizzle should continue," she said.

Ms Ardern blamed limited time in the 30-minute meeting in Singapore for her decision not to raise the offer to resettle 150 refugees from Nauru.

The Bunnings snag controversy has gripped Australia.
When asked if she raised the deal in her first face-to-face meeting with Mr Morrison she blamed the limited time frame.

"We only had 30 minutes together. That's something I intend to have another conversation (about)," she said.

She claimed that she would instead "make the most of" time at the gala dinner and in the "margins" of other meetings.

"Those were opportunities where I had a number of conversations with the last prime minister and I intend to have another with Prime Minister Morrison," she said.

bunnings jacinda ardern new zealand sausage sizzle scott morrison

