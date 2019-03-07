Newbies get on their bike at Rocky BMX track

Eli Ryan was among the 30 riders who turned out for the Rockhampton BMX Club's come and try day.

Eli Ryan was among the 30 riders who turned out for the Rockhampton BMX Club's come and try day. CONTRIBUTED

BMX: The Rockhampton BMX Club has gained a handful of new members from its successful come and try day last weekend.

Thirty riders, one of the largest turnouts at the annual event, hit the Hollingsworth St track for a three-hour introduction to the sport.

Club coach and committee member Roz Finnegan said it was a fantastic morning.

"A few of them just wouldn't get off the bikes they loved it so much,” she said.

"We had kids as young as two who are just learning to pedal through to kids aged 16 to 17 who were keen to give it a go.

"We have four new memberships already and we are confident several others are ready to sign up.”

TOP TIPS: Australian men's number one Brandon Te Hiko held a two-day coaching clinic in Rockhampton last month and returns later this month to conduct another one for regional riders. Roz Finnegan

The club is gearing up for another big year, and will send one of its biggest contingents yet to the Sarina Classic this weekend.

Finnegan said riders were keen to try out the Sarina track because it would be the venue for the state championships in September.

The club will welcome back Australian elite men's champion Brandon Te Hiko for another weekend coaching clinic on March 16 and 17.

The elite rider visited the city last month to share his skills and knowledge with 58 riders from across Central Queensland.

Finnegan said it was a great opportunity for the region's competitors to learn from one of the sport's best.

"There was a really good atmosphere at the clinic last time and I'm sure it will be the same again,” she said.

"Brandon will also be racing on the Friday night so that's sure to create a lot of interest and attract a lot of riders.”