Mistakes part of learning curve

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA — OCTOBER 21: Mitch Young of the Taipans celebrates after scoring with DJ Newbill of the Taipans during the round two NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Illawarra Hawks at Cairns Convention Centre on October 21, 2018 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

SHOOTING guard DJ Newbill says Cairns' defensive errors against Illawarra on Sunday afternoon can be put down to learning to play together as a group.

The Hawks became the first team in almost a decade to crack triple figures, in a non-overtime game, in the Far North as they clinched their first victory of season 2018-19.

"Both teams were very good offensively but it came down to who could get the most stops down the stretch and they obviously got more," he said.

"It could be more talk on the defensive end but we are still learning each other, like coach said, as we have a new group.

"With a new group there can be inconsistencies on the defensive end.

"But, we will work on those things, watch the film and see what we need to work on.

"We will get back at it."

The hosts threw away seven more turnovers than the Hawks, as Illawarra took 11 steals, while they also won the rebounding count.

First-year mentor Mike Kelly could only say "frustrated" when asked about his immediate reaction straight after his first loss as a head coach.

"We just never stopped them," Kelly said.

"It was frustrating and we know we have to get better defensively.

"It is a mantra and something we talk about all the time and we showed in the preseason we were inconsistent and we have done it in the first two games as well."

Cairns will look to bounce back when they host last year's grand finalists Adelaide on Friday evening.