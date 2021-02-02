Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
News

Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Feb 2021 6:55 PM

A newborn baby has died after drowning in a bathtub in a western Sydney house on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house in Shalvey about 12.10pm following reports a baby was non-responsive in the home's bathtub.

The eight-week-old was then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition, but she couldn't be saved.

Police will interview a 35-year-old woman who is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

NCA NewsWire understands the woman is the child's mother.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

baby death drowning

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Govt promises to listen to CQ business owners

        Premium Content Govt promises to listen to CQ business owners

        News News Corp asked what was being done about youth crime which made some CQ small businesses virtually uninsurable.

        Rocky students host hangi for Waitangi Day

        Premium Content Rocky students host hangi for Waitangi Day

        Community The students built a traditional earth oven for the occasion.

        Four teens charged after The Range burglary

        Premium Content Four teens charged after The Range burglary

        News Three of the boys appeared in court on Tuesday.

        Crash on North Rockhampton road

        Premium Content Crash on North Rockhampton road

        Breaking Emergency services attended the scene of the incident.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 6:25 PM