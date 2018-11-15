Man who towed boat with mobility scooter to face court

The larrikin busted using a mobility scooter to tow a boat along the Pacific Highway near Newcastle will face a raft of charges when he fronts court early next year.

Shane Swancott, 35, was captured on camera last month towing his newly renovated 17-foot vessel along the Princes Highway at Belmont before being pulled over by a Highway Patrol vehicle.

"I lost my license and at the same time I'd finished fixing up my boat," he said. "I was going to push it down by hand but then I thought: "why not use this?" Mr Swancott told NBN News.

The video footage shows Mr Swancott sitting on the mobility scooter poised to make a right hand turn at an intersection when a highway patrol car drives past him and out of screen.

When the green arrow blinks he tries to take off with the motor scooter but is forced to get off it and walk it forward to get enough momentum needed to pull the heavy load.

For a brief moment it looks like the man has gotten away with it, however his adventure is soon cut short when the same police car makes a U-turn and chases him down with lights flashing.

"I was sitting at the lights in the turning lane ready to turn and the highway patrol slows down and comes past (looking at me) like: "what the f?!" Mr Swancott said, laughing.

"He's put the lights on, in and out through traffic, done a U-ey and come back."

Swancott became instantly famous for his antics but will pay the price next year after being charged.

The unusual footage spread like wildfire on social media with the man receiving praise and punchlines for his brazen attempts to skirt the law.

"I'd like to know what motor is in that and how is he getting it out of the water," Jesse Robinson commented on a Facebook post.

"It is the little scooter that could," Ven Thai added.

However Mr Swancott was oblivious to his online infamy until his friends informed him.

"I don't even do Facebook, I don't even own a phone," he said.

"They're saying go fund me, buy the man a car - I already own a car, I just don't have a license."

On Tuesday Lake Macquarie police issued Mr Swancott with a court notice for driving while disqualified, using an unregistered vehicle on the road, using an uninsured vehicle on the road and using an unregistered trailer on the road.

He will appear in Belmont Local Court on January 9.