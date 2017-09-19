Newest Fitzroy Club member will bowl the competition over

NORTH Rockhampton Bowls Club has been part of the fabric of Rockhampton for 70 years and is always on the lookout for a new way of doing things.

That's why it snapped up a membership with the Fitzroy Club.

Bowls club secretary-manager Tracey Kelly, 54, a local for 48 years, said she regarded it as an ideal opportunity to expand their reach into new markets and get an edge on the larger sporting clubs.

"All the businesses joining up couldn't be wrong, so we're just following suit, it's going to be a great thing,” Ms Kelly said.

She was also looking forward to the networking, entertainment and guest speakers promised as part of the package.

The North Rockhampton club is a humble operation with two full-time staff and four casuals and prides itself on serving some of the cheapest drinks in town.

The bowls club has a great caterer and two very cost-effective function rooms - a 70-person and a 120-person room - that are ideal for birthdays, engagement parties, weddings or the work Christmas party.

"We've got two bowling greens, barefoot bowls is great, we have packages with bowls and barbecue,” Ms Kelly said.

"We can cater for that whenever anyone wants it, we have lights for night bowls or we've got a shade cover for over the green for daytime if people want.

"We can do breakfast and bowls, any sort of thing like that.

"Coming up to Christmas, it's a great idea for the Christmas work party.”

Ms Kelly has noted a gradual decline in the number of people coming through playing lawn bowls over the years.

"Bowls seems to be a thing of the past ...there's no younger people coming through to play bowls,” she said.

"The older people now look after their grandkids and with the seven days working now, it's hard.

"We have to rely on other stuff to pick things up.”

She said the most people who attended the club were, sadly, through funeral wakes but they also get a strong turnout hosting poker tournaments six nights a week.

"We've just got to wait till everything picks up, times are tough, we can't spend what don't have, everyone has to pay their bills,” Ms Kelly said.

"There's no use sitting back, hopefully it all goes well, you can only try and do your best.”