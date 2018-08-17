Newly built Tanby home set to be hot property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 30 Hitching Rail Dr was finished last month, creating a beautifully finished home just perfect for the modern lifestyle.

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 30 Hitching Rail Dr was finished last month, creating a beautifully finished home just perfect for the modern lifestyle. Contributed

If you are looking for a brand new home on acreage close to the beach, this beautiful home in Canomie Park is the place for you.

This recently finished home, constructed by local builder Peter Tickner, is built by locals, for locals. And it's built to impress.

The 280m2, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence boasts a large rumpus room, modern open plan living, ducted air-conditioning, beautiful raked ceilings, timber flooring and a butlers pantry with a sink and room for a chest freezer.

The kitchen is installed with with quality gas hotplates, an electric oven, convection microwave and range hood to create a kitchen a chef would be envious of.

High tech fittings in the kitchen such as smart phone controlled lighting with Wi-Fi capabilities mean this homes isn't just sexy, it's smart too.

Three well sized bedrooms with high ceilings create an escape for the kids, and the temptation of a one acre block right out their window.

The master suite is situated away from the busy parts of the house, creating an oasis style getaway dubbed the 'parents retreat'.

This large family home is well finished and full of unique features and as agent Kevin Doolan from The Professionals Emu Park says, there is still room to grow and make it your own.

"It's a big house, its nearly 300 square meters,” he said.

"it's got a lot of unique features about it,

"it's really well designed and well presented and it's sitting on acre so there's room to build a shed if you want to build a shed or pool or that sort of thing.

The home was built using the best products and the result is a quality home with the space to add your own touches and really make it your own.

"The thing to stress about it is that it's quality. It's very well constructed and it's got a lot of unique features about it,” Mr Doolan says.

With the beach close by and the Emu Park township only minutes away, this home was purposely built to kick-start the estate and with lots of interest in this home and others that are still being built, it seems to have worked.

"The developers built that house there to get the estate going,” Mr Doolan said.

"It's a new area surrounded by about four new homes under construction at the moment,

"It's a very popular area and a really nice area,

"I think it will sell fairly quickly.”

If you are interested in this stunning new home, there will be an open house this Saturday from 2 PM - 2:30PM.

Contact agent Kevin Doolan from The Professionals Real Estate on 0408 192 883