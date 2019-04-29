Newly renovated home sells for near $400,000 at auction

SOLD: 210 Earl St, Berserker, sold at auction Saturday to a young first-home buyer for $380,000 after spending 34 days on the market.

SOLD: 210 Earl St, Berserker, sold at auction Saturday to a young first-home buyer for $380,000 after spending 34 days on the market. Contributed

A NEWLY renovated home described as an "old but new character” that incorporates the "best of both worlds” sold for near $400,000 under the hammer on the weekend.

210 Earl St, Berserker, sold at auction Saturday to a young first-home buyer for $380,000 after spending 34 days on the market.

The auction was one of nine around Central Queensland during the weekend, with seven homes being passed in, according to realestate.com.au.

The huge rear deck was one of the stand-out features of the home. Contributed

Ray White Rockhampton sales and marketing consultant Michael Millers (pictured), who was in charge of the property, said it was an interesting home that went well at auction.

"On the day we had three registered bidders and the property sold under the hammer for $380,000,” he said.

"I thought it would sell within that range. It was sort of a hard one to price.

"There weren't that many sales for us to compare the home to in the location - just with the high-end renovations they have done on the home.”

According to Mr Millers, there were quite a few first-home buyers showing interest in the property.

The home had three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study. Contributed

"The man who bought the home at auction was a single, young, first-home buyer,” he said.

"One of the other bidders was also a first-home buyer. They were a young family but unsuccessful.

"That just happened to be the specific property they were looking to buy.”

Mr Millers said the home was popular before going to auction on Saturday.

The home was completely renovated inside. Contributed

"Through the course of the marketing campaign, we had over 50 buyers through that property,” he said.

"The huge rear deck overlooking Frenchmans Creek was one of the stand-out features. Also, the fact the home had three bed- rooms, two bathrooms and a study.

"The home was also completely renovated inside.

"If homes are presented well, they sell within the first 30 days on the market.”

Mr Millers said the real estate market across Rockhampton and Gracemere was seeing a lot more interest in the previous months.

"There are more buyers around at open homes, as well as more people signing contracts,” he said.

"There has just been increased activity in the market place.”