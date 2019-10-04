Newly single Albo’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ kiss on live TV

THINGS got a bit saucy this morning when Labor leader Anthony Albanese joined the Studio 10 team as a guest host.

Joined by Merrick Watts and Denise 'Ding Dong' Drysdale, Albanese called on his Italian heritage as he took part in the pasta cooking segment.

Anthony Albanese with the Studio 10 team on Friday morning. Picture: Channel 10

Moving around the Studio 10 kitchen, the trio made the pasta from scratch and prepared the sauce.

And then it was time to taste the dish.

Drysdale quickly picked up a single piece of spaghetti and instructed Albo to put one end in his mouth. She took the other.

It begins innocently...

The pair leaned over one bowl of spaghetti, loosely recreating that famous scene from Disney's Lady and the Tramp as they nibbled away the pasta centimetre by centimetre, edging closer to each other's lips.

But before anyone could stop Albo, he leaned right in with a kiss on the lips before quickly hugging Drysdale, who was left shocked by the kiss on live national television.

The other hosts were left shocked, with Merrick Watts laughing uncomfortably while Joe Hildebrand was so shocked he didn't say anything at all.

Sarah Harris then told the single opposition leader that Drysdale, who is also single, would make a "good first lady".

The happy couple.

But it was Albo who got the last laugh.

"The pasta tastes pretty good," Albanese said.

"It's not too bad, is it? Want to go again?" Drysdale said.

"Maybe off air," Albo replied.

Closer and closer...