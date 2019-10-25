Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Newnes has quit St Kilda. Picture: Michael Klein
Jack Newnes has quit St Kilda. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Newnes walks out on Saints

by Kate Salemme
25th Oct 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MIDFIELDER Jack Newnes has walked out on St Kilda to seek a fresh start at a new club as a delisted free agent.

Newnes didn't find a new home as a restricted free agent during the trade period but is reportedly set to sign with Carlton.

The Saints had offered the 26-year-old a contract but have agreed to delist him after 155 games for the club.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

The delisted free agency period begins on November 1.

"For me it's the right time now to move on and start fresh and restart my career," Newnes said in a message to fans on the club's website.

"I've absolutely loved playing for the club and playing in front of you guys at Etihad Stadium."

Newnes joins Josh Bruce (Western Bulldogs), Jack Steven (Geelong) and Blake Acres (Fremantle) as players departing St Kilda for rival clubs this off-season.

The Saints did, however, rejuvenate its list by signing five new players during a bumper trade period - Brad Hill, Paddy Ryder, Dan Butler, Dougal Howard and Zak Jones.

"We did present Jack a with a contract offer and have been in regular discussion with him and his manager over the past month," Saints list boss James Gallagher said.

"In the end, Jack has decided the time is right for a fresh start and we have agreed to delist him. This will allow him the opportunity to join another club as a delisted free agent.

"Jack has been an integral part of the Saints for the past eight years. His character, durability, willingness to play different roles and commitment to driving the standards off the track saw him elevated to the club's leadership group between 2017-2018."

More Stories

Show More
afl jack newnes st kilda saints
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Battered woman’s only thought: ‘I’m going to die’

    premium_icon Battered woman’s only thought: ‘I’m going to die’

    News ‘After a couple of months I realised this guy had a problem, but I was pretty hooked in’

    John’s 62...and still clocking up the miles

    premium_icon John’s 62...and still clocking up the miles

    Sport ‘I try not to get too serious about it but when you do it you like to do your...

    FOUND: Missing Kawana girl found safe and well

    FOUND: Missing Kawana girl found safe and well

    Breaking The 11-year-old was last seen on Thursday in her school uniform in North...

    COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: Less than 20 people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today