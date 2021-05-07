Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than 30 games, including finals, of Basketball Queensland’s second-tier senior competition is set to be livestreamed. SEE THE STREAM SCHEDULE.
More than 30 games, including finals, of Basketball Queensland’s second-tier senior competition is set to be livestreamed. SEE THE STREAM SCHEDULE.
Basketball

NewsCorp to livestream Basketball Qld’s QSL competition

by Brayden Heslehurst
7th May 2021 3:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Basketball in Queensland has received another major boost with NewsCorp set to livestream the state's second-tier senior competition this season.

After streaming last year's revamped state league, which was meant to be the inaugural year of the NBL1 North before COVID forced the season to be cancelled, The Courier-Mail will stream the 2021 QSL1 competition.

The coverage of the competition - which features eight teams from Brisbane, Logan, Gladstone, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast - will include a game of the week for each of the 13 rounds with both the men's and women's match-ups featured on the livestream.

It will also include coverage of the finals.

The Toowoomba Mountaineers and North Gold Coast Seahawks will both feature in this year’s QSL1 competition.
The Toowoomba Mountaineers and North Gold Coast Seahawks will both feature in this year’s QSL1 competition.

The announcement of the QSL1 coverage also comes after NewsCorp streamed all junior club state championships in the past year, including the under-18 and under-16 tournaments in 2021, as well as CBSQ junior and secondary events and the SQJBC grand finals.

"It's great we are again showing Queensland state basketball," NewsCorp executive digital editor, Bryce Johns, said.

Sheena Hanks, Mountaineers and Jessica Boundy, Seahawks in action during last year’s QSL competition.
Sheena Hanks, Mountaineers and Jessica Boundy, Seahawks in action during last year’s QSL competition.

"The demand is there, and our coverage from under-14 state championships to senior level shows our commitment to the sport."

Basketball Queensland COO Joshua Pascoe said they were excited to have NewsCorp stream another competition.

"Its another great example of NewsCorp supporting local sport and providing a platform for eyeballs around the country to tune into the QSL every week," he said.

 

NEWSCORP QSL1 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Round 1: Gold Coast Rollers v Southern Districts Spartans, May 15, Carrara Stadium

Round 2: Gold Coast Rollers v North Gold Coast Seahawks, May 22, Carrara Stadium

Round 3: Southern Districts Spartans v USC Rip City, May 29, Rowland Cowan Stadium

Round 4: North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers, June 5, Runaway Bay Indoor Sports Centre

Originally published as NewsCorp to livestream Basketball Qld's QSL competition

basketball basketball queensland editors picks livestream qsl1 competition

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calm Fairy initiative for anxious kids flies into Rocky

        Premium Content Calm Fairy initiative for anxious kids flies into Rocky

        Community A workshop will be held for health professionals, educators, and parents to learn tools to help calm anxious children.

        Wrestler ready to make Mayhem at Rocky event

        Premium Content Wrestler ready to make Mayhem at Rocky event

        Sport Brenton Peatey, aka Steven Stanleys: ‘It’s not ballet; it’s pretty rough stuff.’

        UPDATE: Suspect still evades police following tavern threat

        Premium Content UPDATE: Suspect still evades police following tavern threat

        News Dog squad to join manhunt in North Rockhampton.

        Drug-driver blames migraine for court no show

        Premium Content Drug-driver blames migraine for court no show

        News Clinton Brian William Taylor also produced a second excuse.