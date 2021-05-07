NewsCorp to livestream Basketball Qld’s QSL competition

More than 30 games, including finals, of Basketball Queensland’s second-tier senior competition is set to be livestreamed. SEE THE STREAM SCHEDULE.

More than 30 games, including finals, of Basketball Queensland’s second-tier senior competition is set to be livestreamed. SEE THE STREAM SCHEDULE.

Basketball in Queensland has received another major boost with NewsCorp set to livestream the state's second-tier senior competition this season.

After streaming last year's revamped state league, which was meant to be the inaugural year of the NBL1 North before COVID forced the season to be cancelled, The Courier-Mail will stream the 2021 QSL1 competition.

The coverage of the competition - which features eight teams from Brisbane, Logan, Gladstone, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast - will include a game of the week for each of the 13 rounds with both the men's and women's match-ups featured on the livestream.

It will also include coverage of the finals.

The Toowoomba Mountaineers and North Gold Coast Seahawks will both feature in this year’s QSL1 competition.

The announcement of the QSL1 coverage also comes after NewsCorp streamed all junior club state championships in the past year, including the under-18 and under-16 tournaments in 2021, as well as CBSQ junior and secondary events and the SQJBC grand finals.

"It's great we are again showing Queensland state basketball," NewsCorp executive digital editor, Bryce Johns, said.

Sheena Hanks, Mountaineers and Jessica Boundy, Seahawks in action during last year’s QSL competition.

"The demand is there, and our coverage from under-14 state championships to senior level shows our commitment to the sport."

Basketball Queensland COO Joshua Pascoe said they were excited to have NewsCorp stream another competition.

"Its another great example of NewsCorp supporting local sport and providing a platform for eyeballs around the country to tune into the QSL every week," he said.

NEWSCORP QSL1 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Round 1: Gold Coast Rollers v Southern Districts Spartans, May 15, Carrara Stadium

Round 2: Gold Coast Rollers v North Gold Coast Seahawks, May 22, Carrara Stadium

Round 3: Southern Districts Spartans v USC Rip City, May 29, Rowland Cowan Stadium

Round 4: North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers, June 5, Runaway Bay Indoor Sports Centre

Originally published as NewsCorp to livestream Basketball Qld's QSL competition