Newspoll: Coalition's primary vote slides but Scott Morrison gains popularity.
Newspoll: Coalition’s primary vote slides but Scott Morrison gains popularity. Picture: AP
Politics

Coalition suffers big blow in latest poll

by Staff writers
26th Nov 2018 5:57 AM
NOT even Prime Minister Scott Morrison's own popularity can save his party, with the federal Coalition's primary vote falling for the third poll in a row.

According to The Australian's latest Newspoll, the party's primary vote fell to a near-record low of 34 per cent, as senior Liberals make public pleas for members to be united after the party's shellacking in the Victorian state election - which saw Labor's Daniel Andrews re-elected as Victoria's premier on a 5 per cent swing and hitting the Liberals hard in their traditional heartland.

 

Daniel Andrews was re-elected as Victorian premier.
Daniel Andrews was re-elected as Victorian premier. Picture: David Caird

 

 

The Coalition now trails Labor on a two-party-preferred split of 45 to 55 per cent for the second consecutive poll as it heads into the final two weeks of parliament.

The poll suggests that traditional Liberal and Nationals voters have abandoned the Coalition for One ­Nation, which recorded a significant two-point leap in its primary vote to 8 per cent.

 

One ­Nation recorded a significant two-point leap to 8 per cent.
One ­Nation recorded a significant two-point leap to 8 per cent. Picture Gary Ramage

 

The national vote for the Queensland-based conservative party is now just a point shy of the Greens, who remained unchanged on 9 per cent.

Labor meanwhile also maintained an unchanged primary vote of 40 per cent, which is the fourth time only in the past 10 years that it has breached the 40 per cent threshold, according to The Australian.

 

While his party took a hit in the latest Newspoll, Mr Morrison doubled his lead as preferred prime minister.
While his party took a hit in the latest Newspoll, Mr Morrison doubled his lead as preferred prime minister. Picture: AP

 

But while the Coalition has been delivered blow after blow this week, Mr Morrison doubled his lead as preferred prime minister over Bill Shorten over the past two weeks, recording an extraordinary four-point jump in approval ratings.

- With The Australian

coalition newspoll politics scott morrison

