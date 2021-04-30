Newton-John ‘in shock’ over sudden death

Olivia Newton-John is mourning the loss of her cancer nurse.

The Grease star took to Instagram this week to announce that Emma Cohen, a nurse at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, died earlier this month.

"My heart is still in shock and so saddened to learn of the sudden loss of the very special Emma Cohen," wrote the 72-year-old. "Emma took care of me at a very vulnerable time in my life when I was a patient on her unit at the @onjcancercentre in 2018."

"She ensured my stay was safe and comfortable, always had practical advice for me, showed strong leadership skills and had a great sense of humour," the singer/actress shared. "She was a bright, energetic and powerful woman with a huge future ahead of her, and we connected on our mission to help patients on their cancer journey."

Olivia Newton-John with cancer nurse Emma Cohen.

RELATED: ONJ's daughter's anti-vax comments slammed

"Emma had such a generous spirit and a warm and loving heart - I will miss seeing her lovely face at the Centre and send my love and deepest condolences to her friends and family," Newton-John concluded her post.

While Newton-John did not say the cause of Cohen's death, the Cancer Nurses Society of Australia (CNSA) announced on Facebook that she passed away after a "short illness."

"It is with great sadness that we inform our members, and the wider nursing community, that CNSA Board Director Emma Cohen passed away after a short illness on Friday 9 April," they wrote. "Emma was a vibrant and passionate leader, and a fierce and intelligent advocate for the cancer nursing workforce, and her patients. Her loss has left a huge gap in our community, and in our hearts."

Olivia Newton-John: “My heart is still in shock.”

RELATED: ONJ reveals why she's not afraid of death

"We will be ensuring the appropriate recognition of Emma's contribution to cancer control and to the Society in due time, and share our condolences on behalf of the Board with her family," the post shared. "We send all of those who worked with, studied with, and collaborated with Emma our deepest and heartfelt sympathies."

Newton-John was originally diagnosed with cancer in 1992, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, she overcame cancer again in 2013. In May 2017, Newton-John was told that cancer had metastasised and spread to her bones. In February, she told the outlet that she had been "feeling great."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Newton-John 'in shock' over sudden death