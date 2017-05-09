Titanic strides forward for CQ talent

BIG FUTURE: 2016 St Brendan's College First XIII captain and Rockhampton Brothers forward Tyler Szepanowski will join the Gold Coast Titans next year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Talent only gets you so far in sport. Brilliant players lacking motivation or hindered by distraction often fall by the wayside.

It is the ones willing to put their heads down at work that often make it.

Training is over at St Brendan's College fields but one player remains. Flipping tyres, dragging sleds, or simple extras in the gym, he never wavered.

That was Tyler Szepanowski in 2016.

At a school with a seemingly endless assembly line Szepanowski is the latest cab off the rank to hit the big time and will link with the Gold Coast Titans in 2018.

He might be one of the first from Central Queensland to kick-start the Capras-Titans pathways, but follows in the masses of players to go further.

In the last decade alone, the nursery has been led by Matt Scott, Ben Hunt, Kurt Mann and Cooper Bambling, to name but a few.

"St Brendans is just great. There is so much pride in pulling on that jersey and representing the school," he beefy lock-forward said.

"It was such an honour to be co-captain.

"We had a good year, though it didn't start well as I injured my ankle in schoolboys. I had to have surgery and work really hard to get back on the field.

"I was able to make it back for the Confra final and the schoolboys final against TCC."

Prop forward Tyler Szepanowski in the Confraternity Cup final. Allan Reinikka ROK100916ashoolle

Right now though, the 95kg 17-year-old is content where he is, playing A-grade for Rockhampton Brothers.

He is part of a young brigade of troops called up to the senior ranks this year.

Szepanowski, who is of Prussian heritage, is thankful for the opportunity to test himself against seasoned players.

"We had a game against Burleigh at Browne Park and I got the call-up to Titans after that," he said.

"My goals at the start of the year was to just play as much A-grade as I can.

"The Capras pathways now have really helped us get in the spotlight and being in the systems here has been great. I am glad I stayed back an extra year."

The man behind much of St Brendan's success coach Terry Hansen kept tabs on Szepanowski since grade 8.

He first introduced him into the Firsts program three years later. Hansen praised the family around him and his steadfast determination.

"As a captain, he never said too much but he was one who would always just show the way forward by his actions," he said.

"I watched him come all the way through and he always stood out.

"His work ethic is second to none and he is a big kid... that helps. But he isn't scared to do the extras and do the hard yards."

Matt Scott forced his way into the Cowboys roster due to sheer resilience. DAVE HUNT

Hansen has seen thousands of outstanding individuals come through his ranks. The ones who make it all overcome adversity.

"Just look at Matty Scott, for a few years he looked like he wasn't going to make it but he kept going and the rest is history," Hansen said.

"Jake Granville was the same. He had five years in QCup before he finally got his chance.

"Benny Hunt, Kurt Mann, all the same story."

Already a leader of men, there is no hint of an arrogance or a slowing down for Szepanowski.

With a cool head on young shoulders, it is his grit and dogged approach that will see him one day emulate so many players before him.