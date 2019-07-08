Next generation of Aussie film industry named

CHASING OPPORTUNITIES: Students travel from across the world to a location popular with filmmakers for its stunning landscapes.

STUDENTS from across the world shared work made from their blood, sweat and tears on Saturday night when their short films were played at the The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival.

For the past two weeks almost 50 students worked in groups of seven to create a piece to enter in the QANTAS Short Film Competition.

Festival director Mark Melrose said the competition provided a platform for the next generation of film makers to perfect their craft.

"Its critical (to include the younger generation). The Australian film industry has got so much going for it and we need to provide film development,” Mr Melrose said.

The students arrived in Winton two weeks ago and have been working to their strengths in sound, recording and audio since.

They've spent the past fortnight pitching ideas, locations and creating the final product.

"They get into groups and they go off and make the film, they film it edit it and have to have it ready,” he said.

Mr Melrose said working in fast-paced unfamiliar locations was "part and parcel” of the film industry.

"It's getting them used to a real world experience in an area that you just have to adapt,” he said,

The students at the film festival were experiencing an "untouched” angle of the film industry, according to Mr Melrose.

"These regions have so much going for them in these locations,” he said.

Film makers were asked to make a piece no longer than seven minutes, while incorporating the 2019 theme "The Great Big Adventure” to play for attendees on the final night.

Once the screenings were over, the awards were announced.

The Audience Award went to short film Winton with Gary accepted by Chloe Liu; David Normoyle won the Student Film Award with his film Canny Valley and Yulubidyi - Until the End by Nathan Mewett and Curtis Taylor won the Best Film prize awarded.