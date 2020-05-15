Menu
UNDERWAY: Work continues on Capricorn Highway near Gracemere.
Next stage of development begins for Cap Hwy duplication

Kaitlyn Smith
15th May 2020 3:15 PM
ROADWORKS on Capricorn Highway’s duplication site from Rockhampton to Gracemere is well and truly starting to progress.

Construction company Fulton Hogan this week provided an update as the next stage of development commences at the site.

Earthworks and pavement works along both the eastbound alignment and Fairy Bower Connection Road are taking shape.

While local road construction at Farmers Lane and placement of Scrubby Creek Bridge deck units have also begun.

READ MORE: Watch: Flyover shows exactly where Rocky Ring Road will go

The upgrade of Old Gracemere Road is nearing as worksite preparation is now in its early stages.

Culvert excavation and installation works at various locations across the site.

Development at the site is expected to occur between 6am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday, while night works are conducted from 6pm to 6am Sunday to Thursday when scheduled.

Motorists are reminded of the reduced speed limits throughout the roadworks area, along with changed traffic conditions.

The project first commenced Novermber 2019 and is expected to be complete by early 2021.

capricorn highway duplication capricorn hwy fulton hogan tmr works
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

