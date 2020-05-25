Next stage of Mt Archer development revealed

MOUNT Archer’s Fraser Park’s next round of upgrades have been revealed to be a new amenities block with a concrete deck featuring towns in the region and associated lighting.

Tenders documents obtained by The Morning Bulletin detailed the works include a building structure made of mainly block and steel framing.

It is noted the existing amenities block would be demolished but this would only be done once the new facilities were completed.

The Fraser Park amenities and pathways works includes metalwork, demolition, civil and external work, concrete, masonry, structural steel, termite barriers, waterproofing, roofing, cladding, doors and door hardware, insulation, linings, fixtures, paint, hydraulics, electrical, waste treatment, landscaping and tree removal.

The documents note damaged trees have been identified following an arborist report and are to be removed.

A fire assessment report has been conducted and only non-combustible materials are to be used.

The lighting works include works to the carpark including conduits, supply, lighting on the southern and northern boardwalks and the footpaths to the boardwalk, cabling and outlets to amphitheatre along with general electrical.

The tenders were released on April 25 and closed on May and is to be awarded in June.

Both tender submission forms include local contractor preference clauses.

The amenities block has been made possible thanks to a $600,000 grant from the Federal Government, under Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Works began at Mount Archer in late 2018 with a Treetop Canopy Walk, jointly funded by Works for Queensland, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Stages already complete include in the all-abilities path, amphitheatre nature based play and central path which have been funded by council capital, more Works for Queensland funding, the Federal Government’s Regional Jobs and Infrastructure program, election committed funding from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and the Federal Government’s Community Development program.