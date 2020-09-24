Next stages of exciting Yeppoon housing estate proposed

The Pacific Outlook Estate stages three, four and five at Pacific Heights

The Pacific Outlook Estate stages three, four and five at Pacific Heights

THE NEXT stages of the Pacific Outlook estate at Yeppoon’s Pacific Heights are moving ahead with more than $1 million of operational works proposed.

Developer P H Yeppoon has applied to Livingstone Shire Council for a development permit for stages three, four and five at the site at 175 Pacific Heights Rd.

The operational works including road works, drainage works, stormwater, earthworks, signage, water infrastructure and sewage infrastructure.

There is also a proposal to reconfigure one lot into 25 lots.

The site plan for the next stages at Yeppoon's Pacific Outlook Estate

The application states the monetary value of the proposed operational work, including GST, material and labour is $1,031,647.80.

The Pacific Outlook estate has been marketed as flat home sites for $140,000.

It was reported on September 18, stage one was sold out and stage two had four lots available.

The blocks have northerly sea views to Corio Bay, and are located close to St Benedicts primary school and a seven minute walk to Yeppoon CBD.

Stage two blocks range from 713 sqm to 715 sqm.

The application for stages three, four and five has required a council fee of $28,132.94.

It was submitted by Dileigh Consulting Engineers and is under assessment by council officers.

RELATED:

Shopping centre lodges plans to expand with new building

New cafe opens at Emu Park beachfront

Coast businessman predicts tourism boom for next five years