What happened to baby taken from mum near Byron

Aisling Brennan
16th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Feb 2021 6:08 AM
WARNING: Distressing content

The parents of a baby who was taken by police after it was discovered the family had been living in bushland near Byron Bay have now had the infant returned to their care.

A distressing video released in January went viral as the footage showed the teenage mum crying and pleading with police officers who were tasked with removing the child.

The 17-year-old mum, who was seated topless while she breastfed the baby, could be seen screaming at police to stop.

"No. No! This is not right," the mum was heard saying in the now-viral video.

"This is my baby."

The mum was then restrained by two officers, while three other women forcibly removed the baby from her arms.

The child was taken into foster care.

 

A GoFundMe page was quickly created to raise money to "get our baby back".

It has since raised more than $26,000 and is expected to be used for legal fees and caring for the parents, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case went before Ballina Local Court recently, and according to the GoFundMe page the baby has now been returned to parents.

The fundraiser organiser thanked everyone for their support.

"Myself and the family are so appreciative of your donation and your ongoing thoughts and prayers," the organsier said.

"As the mother is herself a minor the funds are firstly going to (the friend who) has housed the couple for the last month and has been giving them sound advice on parenting.

"I'm personally really happy with this outcome, now that bub is back, they can have lots of time together in a private nook at (the friend's house).

"The funds will go to help them pay court fees and hopefully buy a car and maybe a caravan or tiny home."

