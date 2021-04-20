Menu
Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.
Crime

Next steps in Carborough Downs mine death court case

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 3:01 PM
The case against two senior managers and a company charged over the death of underground electrician Brad Duxbury has been adjourned.

The 57 year old father was crushed to death by falling coal while repairing machinery at Carborough Downs mine on November 25 2019.

Jeremy David Futeran and Russel Clive Uhr, who each held the position of site senior executive at the mine in the months leading up to the Ipswich man’s tragic death late last year, are charged with one count each of fail to discharge health and safety obligations causing death.

Mr Futeran’s case has been adjourned to August 17, 2021 to obtain further instructions.

Mr Uhr’s case has been adjourned to July 20, 2021.

Carborough Downs Mine Management has been charged with fail to discharge safety obligation causing death or grievous bodily harm between August 12, 2019 and November 26, 2019.

The matter against Carborough Downs Mine Management has been adjourned to August 17, 2021 to obtain further instructions.

Prosecution did not oppose the adjournments.

