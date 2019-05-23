Next wave of Socceroos ready to be unleashed

Adelaide United winger Craig Goodwin is expected to be named in the Socceroos squad for the friendly against South Korea. Picture: AAP

Battered an bruised senior Socceroos are likely to be rested from Graham Arnold's squad to face South Korea next month, with several fringe players and some new faces to get an opportunity.

Half of Bert van Marwijk's 23-man squad that was picked for the World Cup last June has spent some time on the sidelines since last year's tournament, and in many cases they were the core individuals that van Marwijk relied upon in the three games in Russia.

Many also have played significant internationals in their off-season in every year since the previous World Cup, as well as two Asian Cups in the midst of their domestic campaigns.

Midfielder Jackson Irvine has privately estimated playing well over 200 games in the past three years, and Irvine is likely to be among a wide range of senior players excused duty in next week's friendly against South Korea.

In their place, Arnold is expected on Thursday to unveil a squad short on experience but weighted towards potential, including current fringe players such as Craig Goodwin and several new faces - among them goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne from Sydney FC.

A host of the established figures have reported receiving - and accepting - the chance of a break from coach Graham Arnold, with some still playing club football despite carrying ongoing injuries.

Some were serious enough to force players out of the Asian Cup, such as Aaron Mooy and Daniel Arzani, while others such as Robbie Kruse have scarcely featured for their clubs since the tournament in January.

Defenders Trent Sainsbury and Milos Degenek have both carried groin injuries for months, while striker Andrew Nabbout - who went through intensive rehab to be fit for the Asian Cup - has suffered a knee ligament injury at Urawa Red Diamonds and will be out for at least a month.

Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic missed two months after the Asian Cup in a season that began with a UEFA Champions League qualifier just 29 days after Australia's final game at the World Cup last year.

Rogic will be in the same position this year as Celtic play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday night before returning to face Austrian side Pinkafeld in the Champions League on June 27.

With so many senior figures rested, Arnold is likely to use the opportunity to blood a host of new faces, in what will be his last chance to experiment before the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in September.

The Socceroos will learn their opponents in the first phase of qualifying once the draw is made in July.

The game against South Korea - who themselves are thought likely to field a weakened squad - takes place in the city of Busan on Friday June 7, kicking off at 9pm.