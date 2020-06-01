Next week’s Rockhampton show holiday back in limbo

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is looking to change the Rockhampton Agricultural Show public holiday from June 11 to August 14. The Rockhampton Agricultural Show was cancelled due to event restrictions from COVID-19.

The matter has been under discussion for the past couple of months as council was advised by the State Government it wasn’t likely able to change the holiday. However it was announced the Ekka show holiday would be moved to allow for a long weekend with more lifted restrictions.

“While the community might be divided at the moment, I can assure you that come August – when two thirds of Queensland including Yeppoon, Mackay and ­Gladstone take a long weekend – we will be more than ready for a long weekend too,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“I am now looking forward to what I am sure will be a wonderful long weekend in August, a weekend that will bring more economic benefit to the region than if we had a day off during the week next week with a number of restrictions still in place.”

CEO Evan Pardon yesterday wrote to the Minister to request the change.