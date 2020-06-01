Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Next week’s Rockhampton show holiday back in limbo

vanessa jarrett
vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is looking to change the Rockhampton Agricultural Show public holiday from June 11 to August 14. The Rockhampton Agricultural Show was cancelled due to event restrictions from COVID-19.

The matter has been under discussion for the past couple of months as council was advised by the State Government it wasn’t likely able to change the holiday. However it was announced the Ekka show holiday would be moved to allow for a long weekend with more lifted restrictions.

“While the community might be divided at the moment, I can assure you that come August – when two thirds of Queensland including Yeppoon, Mackay and ­Gladstone take a long weekend – we will be more than ready for a long weekend too,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“I am now looking forward to what I am sure will be a wonderful long weekend in August, a weekend that will bring more economic benefit to the region than if we had a day off during the week next week with a number of restrictions still in place.”

CEO Evan Pardon yesterday wrote to the Minister to request the change.

ekka 2020 public holiday rockhampton agricultural show rockhampton show rockhampton show holiday rockhampton show public holiday
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      PM’s new cash grant plan

      PM’s new cash grant plan
      • 1st Jun 2020 11:28 AM

      Top Stories

        Trades on offer in apprenticeship intake

        premium_icon Trades on offer in apprenticeship intake

        Business Hastings Deering opens applications for its 2021 apprenticeships in CQ.

        Dead body found outside Mount Morgan Hospital

        premium_icon Dead body found outside Mount Morgan Hospital

        Breaking The deceased is believed to be a woman.

        Man rushed to hospital after rollover on CQ highway

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after rollover on CQ highway

        News He suffered back pain and minor arm injuries.

        COURT: 26 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 26 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.