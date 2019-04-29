NFL draft pick shot, teammate killed

On Sunday (AEST), Corey Ballentine was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the NFL Draft - quite an achievement for a player from a Division II school in Topeka, Kansas.

Early the next morning, Ballentine and a close friend and teammate on the Washburn University football team were involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of Dwane Simmons and a gunshot injury to Ballentine that is considered non-life threatening.

Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

According to WIBW in Topeka, officers responded at around 12:45am local time to 13th Street in Topeka on reports of gunfire. Reports indicate Simmons, 23, died in the street from a gunshot wound. Ballentine, 23, was taken to an area hospital.

"We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information," the Giants said in a statement issued by the team. "We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

A press conference at Washburn University, scheduled for Ballentine to discuss getting drafted by the Giants, was postponed.

Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley, in a statement to the campus community, said: "We come to you this morning with sad and difficult news. Early this morning two of our students were the victims of an off-campus shooting. Dwane Simmons, a junior and a member of the football team, was killed in the incident. In addition, Corey Ballentine, a senior, was injured. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery.

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general.

"This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

A cornerback, Ballentine was the 180th player taken in the draft.

"It was surreal,'' he said after he received the call from the Giants. "I'm sure you have heard it a lot, but this is something I have always dreamed of.

"It took me back to the moment when I got recruited to college and I told my coaches this is something I wanted to do, I wanted to go to the NFL. We were all kind of giggling and here the moment is, I'm getting the call from the New York Giants.

"It's just surreal because I didn't know how I was going to do it, I know I wanted to do it, I just didn't know how. Now that the moment is here, I'm trying to soak it in really."

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, explaining why he picked a player from a small school, said: "Corey Ballentine, he's 5-10 (1.78m), he's 196 pounds (89kg), he runs 4.44 (seconds for his 40-yard dash) … He's got ball skills, he's played the nickel, he's played outside. How do you pass him up?"

