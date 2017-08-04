29°
News

LNP reveal plan to win state election in Central Queensland

Leighton Smith
| 4th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:09 AM
READY TO CAMPAIGN: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton to introduce his candidates.
READY TO CAMPAIGN: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton to introduce his candidates. Allan Reinikka ROK030817anicholl

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LEADER of the Queensland LNP Tim Nicholls was in Rockhampton yesterday to introduce his team of candidates and urge the Queensland Premier to set a date for the election.

While opening the campaign office of Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers, Mr Nicholls introduced a number of other LNP candidates for the region including candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell, Mirani candidate Kerry Latter and Callide candidate Colin Boyce.

"It is time for the LNP to take up the fight here in Central Queensland and we are willing to do it," Mr Nicholls said.

Mr Nicholls laid out issues over which the election campaign would be fought including addressing high power prices, fixing unemployment and building key infrastructure including a coal fired power station, roads and the Rookwood weir.

"We'll be putting forward some of the best policies for the people of Central Queensland to ensure they are not left behind by a South-east-centric Labor government," he said.

He said some of the LNP's policy plans included freezing car registrations for three years, $500 million for royalties for the regions, upgrades and a new Bruce Hwy 10 year action plan.

"We've spent the last two days travelling throughout Central Queensland and North Queensland talking to businesses, talking to farmers, talking to households about the increasing cost of power and the impact it is having on their family life and on their businesses and their ability to employ more Queenslanders," Mr Nicholls said.

"The reality is you can not build businesses, can't employ young Queenslanders, cannot grow the economy of this state under a do-nothing-Labor government that has seen a 70% increase in the cost of wholesale power prices," he said.

"Businesses can't employ more people that's why we support a new high efficiency low emissions clean coal fired power station to help provide stability and to help provide affordable power."

Mr Nicholls said they planned to work with the private sector to deliver a new power station in North Queensland, were open to submissions and options and already had received a number of approaches from interested parties.

"Bear in mind these sorts of coal fired power generators are being built in Denmark, Germany, Japan and China so there is a lot of expertise in the world and we'll take the best advice about the best location," he said.

"We won't be joining the headlong rush to renewables that the Palaszczuk Labor government seems hell bent on doing.

"We know what the impact of that is and we know because we've seen in South Australia, unreliable power and amongst the highest power prices in the western world."

He pledged to discontinue the practice of loading up the generators and the government owned corporations with escalating debt.

"More debt means more interest and anyone who runs a household budget knows that interest has to be paid and the only place it gets paid from when it's electricity is out of families and small businesses," Mr Nicholls said.

"We're going to support investment in water infrastructure and we're going to invest in roads and transport infrastructure as well.

He said infrastructure projects like the Rookwood Weir project had been ignored by the state government it for far too long.

"The offer of the money on the table from the Federal Government has been there now for over a year and yet still we see stalling and delay by a do-nothing Palaszczuk Labor government," Mr Nicholls said.

"We always work hard to make sure we earn the trust and the votes of all Queenslanders and yes we are in campaign mode. I simply say this to the Premier: name the election date now.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  colin boyce douglas rodgers kerry latter peter blundell tim nicholls

New $1 billion fund to transform tourism in Rocky region

New $1 billion fund to transform tourism in Rocky region

Federal Labor urges tourism operators to assemble their wish lists.

Barnaby, Byrne discuss Rookwood weir, power prices and coal

TALKING CQ: Michelle Landry and Barnaby Joyce in Rockhampton to talk about Rookwood Weir and other topics during Mr Joyce's latest Rockhampton visit.

Some of the pressing issues facing CQ are discussed.

REVEALED: New dining destination has tongues wagging

The new Gossips Coffee and Chat Cafe at Gracemere.

New local business employs 14 staff

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Local Partners

CQ business picks up national award, despite hard times

Local team recognised with major award

Developer angry at Rocky Council for being 'small-minded'

ESTATE DEVELOPMENT: Land earmarked for a proposed 382-lot development in Mount Morgan.

Developer invested 'millions', but council says rejection justified

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Aussie and international celebrities are bravely stepping into Hell’s Kitchen with chef Marco Pierre White.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Perfect for the Entire Family!

83 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $525,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. This modern style home is only a couple of...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $305,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

Hilltop Views with Executive Living

26/28 Banksia Place, Taranganba 4703

House 4 3 3 $720,000

From the moment you arrive at the hill top in this quiet cul-de-sac, you will quickly appreciate the north easterly aspect that this executive home enjoys. The...

Cooee Bay Beach house on 857m2!

4 Flinders Close, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Low-set 3-bedroom home sits on the border between Lammermoor & Cooee Bay! Offering great potential to build up and enjoy stunning views of Cooee Bay beach or enjoy...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $495,000 + GST

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

Vendors Relocated, Property Vacant And Ready For Its New Owner

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This is a rare Wandal classic that has been lovingly nurtured by its two previous owners and now looking for the next chapter in its history. Its rustic brickwork...

1,419m2 Ocean View Allotment

21 Shannons Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this wonderful allotment and enjoy relaxed Ocean ... $160,000

Build your dream home on this wonderful allotment and enjoy relaxed Ocean View living! Surrounded by quality homes and situated close to schools, day care centres...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’