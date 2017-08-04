LNP reveal plan to win state election in Central Queensland

READY TO CAMPAIGN: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton to introduce his candidates.

LEADER of the Queensland LNP Tim Nicholls was in Rockhampton yesterday to introduce his team of candidates and urge the Queensland Premier to set a date for the election.

While opening the campaign office of Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers, Mr Nicholls introduced a number of other LNP candidates for the region including candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell, Mirani candidate Kerry Latter and Callide candidate Colin Boyce.

"It is time for the LNP to take up the fight here in Central Queensland and we are willing to do it," Mr Nicholls said.

Mr Nicholls laid out issues over which the election campaign would be fought including addressing high power prices, fixing unemployment and building key infrastructure including a coal fired power station, roads and the Rookwood weir.

"We'll be putting forward some of the best policies for the people of Central Queensland to ensure they are not left behind by a South-east-centric Labor government," he said.

He said some of the LNP's policy plans included freezing car registrations for three years, $500 million for royalties for the regions, upgrades and a new Bruce Hwy 10 year action plan.

"We've spent the last two days travelling throughout Central Queensland and North Queensland talking to businesses, talking to farmers, talking to households about the increasing cost of power and the impact it is having on their family life and on their businesses and their ability to employ more Queenslanders," Mr Nicholls said.

"The reality is you can not build businesses, can't employ young Queenslanders, cannot grow the economy of this state under a do-nothing-Labor government that has seen a 70% increase in the cost of wholesale power prices," he said.

"Businesses can't employ more people that's why we support a new high efficiency low emissions clean coal fired power station to help provide stability and to help provide affordable power."

Mr Nicholls said they planned to work with the private sector to deliver a new power station in North Queensland, were open to submissions and options and already had received a number of approaches from interested parties.

"Bear in mind these sorts of coal fired power generators are being built in Denmark, Germany, Japan and China so there is a lot of expertise in the world and we'll take the best advice about the best location," he said.

"We won't be joining the headlong rush to renewables that the Palaszczuk Labor government seems hell bent on doing.

"We know what the impact of that is and we know because we've seen in South Australia, unreliable power and amongst the highest power prices in the western world."

He pledged to discontinue the practice of loading up the generators and the government owned corporations with escalating debt.

"More debt means more interest and anyone who runs a household budget knows that interest has to be paid and the only place it gets paid from when it's electricity is out of families and small businesses," Mr Nicholls said.

"We're going to support investment in water infrastructure and we're going to invest in roads and transport infrastructure as well.

He said infrastructure projects like the Rookwood Weir project had been ignored by the state government it for far too long.

"The offer of the money on the table from the Federal Government has been there now for over a year and yet still we see stalling and delay by a do-nothing Palaszczuk Labor government," Mr Nicholls said.

"We always work hard to make sure we earn the trust and the votes of all Queenslanders and yes we are in campaign mode. I simply say this to the Premier: name the election date now.