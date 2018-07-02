Murray’s high praise and warning for Kyrgios

Marin Cilic VS Nick Kyrgios at The Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen's Club in London, England on June 23, 2018. 23 Jun. 2018 Pictured: Nick Kyrgios. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

ANDY Murray has isolated Nick Kyrgios' pile-driving serve as Wimbledon's most lethal weapon.

The former world No 1 struggled to quell the Australian's steepling deliveries in a first-round loss at Queen's Club, where Kyrgios landed 98 aces in four matches.

Dual Wimbledon champion Murray, forced to withdraw with hip issues, says Kyrgios' serve can carry him deep into the tournament.

Asked if Kyrgios could contend after semi-final runs in Stuttgart and Queen's Club, Murray said: "If he's able to focus for three, four hours at a time, do it over the space of two weeks, there's no reason why he can't compete.

"If you're getting that many free points with your serve, they're just aces.

"So 30 aces, let's say in a two-set match, 24 points to win a set, that's not including the ones that guys just touch and get a racquet on, you don't actually have to win that many points, you know, and play that many long rallies and stuff.

"I think at Queen's, I'm pretty sure I'm right in saying this, he served in the two matches after he played me I think he served over 30 aces (32) in back-to-back matches.

Andy Murray rates Nick Kyrgios highly — if the Australian can show greater mental resolve. Picture: Getty Images

"It's incredible to be able to do that nowadays because the courts are not unbelievably fast.

"He's not just doing that on his first serve. He's hitting huge second serves as well."

Something of a mentor to Kyrgios, Murray said the only lingering question mark over the volatile Australian is mental fragility.

"There's no reason why he couldn't have a really good run here," Murray said.

"But the mental side of the game, you know, is huge and extremely important. He needs to prove that."

Kyrgios faces Denis Istomin in the opening round, fit and in form.

And he's plotting to unleash a furious assault on the Uzbeki's defences.

"If I can get my rhythm early with my serve, I feel like I can hit any spot on the court and I mean I just have confidence in it," he said

"It's won me so many matches. It's my best shot. I can control everything about it.

"So if I can get the confidence, that's good."

Kyrgios heads a 10-strong contingent of Australian men over the next two weeks.

Matt Ebden, John Millman, Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alex Bolt, Jason Kubler, John-Patrick Smith and Bernard Tomic are the others.

