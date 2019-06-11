Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios reacts during the match against Swiss player Stan Wawrinka at the Mexico ATP 500 Open men's single tennis match in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on February 28, 2019. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios reacts during the match against Swiss player Stan Wawrinka at the Mexico ATP 500 Open men's single tennis match in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on February 28, 2019. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
Tennis

Kyrgios starts grass-court season with win

11th Jun 2019 8:37 AM

NICK Kyrgios has made a winning start to his grass-court season, teaming up with fellow Australian Matt Reid to win their opening doubles match at the ATP event in Stuttgart.

Kyrgios - who missed the French Open with illness - combined with Reid on Monday to upset second-seeded Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor 6-4 3-6 10-4.

World No. 36 Kyrgios will open his singles campaign on Tuesday with a first-ever meeting with Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The winner will advance to a second-round showdown with Russian Karen Khachanov, the tournament's second seed.

Kyrgios's countryman John Millman will take on German qualifier Dustin Brown with the victory progressing to face top seed and French Open quarter-finalist Alexander Zverev.

Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin will face sixth-seeded Milos Raonic in the first round with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga awaiting the winner.

Frenchman Tsonga booked his spot in round two by powering past 2017 semi- finalist Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-0 in less than an hour.

Earlier on Monday, 19-year-old Serb Miomir Kecmanovic rallied to beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6 7-5 6-3.

More Stories

matt reid nick kyrgios tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teens arrested after violent overnight crime spree

    premium_icon Teens arrested after violent overnight crime spree

    Crime Golf clubs and knives allegedly used in string of offences across Rockhampton

    • 11th Jun 2019 11:07 AM
    CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    premium_icon CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    Rural They also trialled a sensor to monitor flowering to predict maturity

    • 11th Jun 2019 10:43 AM
    TCC captain back for today's vital Aaron Payne Cup clash

    premium_icon TCC captain back for today's vital Aaron Payne Cup clash

    Rugby League Watch the action on The Morning Bulletin website

    • 11th Jun 2019 11:59 AM
    Reggie takes his last breath after a life of helping others

    premium_icon Reggie takes his last breath after a life of helping others

    News From death row to advocate, Reggie makes the most of life.