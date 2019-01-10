Menu
Nick Kyrgios won’t be watching the Australian Open draw after missing out on a seeding. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Why Kyrgios won’t watch AO draw

10th Jan 2019 10:25 AM

With a game capable of beating any player when on song, Nick Kyrgios says he has no plans to watch the Australian Open draw on Thursday night when his first-round opponent will be revealed.

The 23-year-old was bemused when asked if he planned to watch the draw, conducted at Melbourne Park and televised live.

"I'm not entirely sure what I will be doing but I think there will be more things on than the Australian Open draw," he said with a laugh. While Kyrgios won't be tuning in, plenty of others in the 128-strong men's field will be in the hope they aren't drawn to face Australia's enigmatic two-time major quarter-finalist.

Unseeded at a grand slam for the first time since the 2015 US Open, Kyrgios could conceivably meet defending champion Roger Federer or fellow favourites Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in the first round.

A quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2015, Kyrgios reached the fourth round last year before falling in a tight four-setter to third seed Grigor Dimitrov.

He isn't the only Aussie man who could be dealt a tough run. Going into this year's Open, Alex de Minaur(27) and Ash Barty (15) are the only local hopes to be seeded. 

Barty will hit Melbourne Park in top form after beating world No.1 Simona Halep in Sydney on Wednesday.

 

FINAL MEN'S SEEDINGS
1 Djokovic, Novak (SRB) 2 Nadal, Rafael (ESP) 3 Federer, Roger (SUI) 4 Zverev, Alexander (GER) 5 Anderson, Kevin (RSA) 6 Cilic, Marin (CRO) 7 Thiem, Dominic (AUT) 8 Nishikori, Kei (JPN) 9 Isner, John (USA) 10 Khachanov, Karen (RUS) 11 Coric, Borna (CRO) 12 Fognini, Fabio (ITA) 13 Edmund, Kyle (GBR) 14 Tsitsipas, Stefanos (GRE) 15 Medvedev, Daniil (RUS) 16 Raonic, Milos (CAN) 17 Cecchinato, Marco (ITA) 18 Schwartzman, Diego (ARG) 19 Basilashvili, Nikoloz (GEO) 20 Dimitrov, Grigor (BUL) 21 Goffin, David (BEL) 22 Bautista Agut, Roberto (ESP) 23 Carreno Busta, Pablo (ESP) 24 Chung, Hyeon (KOR) 25 Shapovalov, Denis (CAN) 26 Verdasco, Fernando (ESP) 27 de Minaur, Alex (AUS) 28 Pouille, Lucas (FRA) 29 Simon, Gilles (FRA) 30 Monfils, Gael (FRA) 31 Johnson, Steve (USA) 32 Kohlschreiber, Philipp (GER)

 

WOMEN'S FINAL SEEDINGS
1 Halep, Simona (ROU) 2 Kerber, Angelique (GER) 3 Wozniacki, Caroline (DEN) 4 Osaka, Naomi (JPN) 5 Stephens, Sloane (USA) 6 Svitolina, Elina (UKR) 7 Pliskova, Karolina (CZE) 8 Kvitova, Petra (CZE) 9 Bertens, Kiki (NED) 10 Kasatkina, Daria (RUS) 11 Sabalenka, Aryna (BLR) 12 Mertens, Elise (BEL) 13 Sevastova, Anastasija (LAT) 14 Goerges, Julia (GER) 15 Barty, Ashleigh (AUS) 16 Williams, Serena (USA) 17 Keys, Madison (USA) 18 Muguruza, Garbiñe (ESP) 19 Garcia, Caroline (FRA) 20 Kontaveit, Anett (EST) 21 Wang, Qiang (CHN) 22 Ostapenko, Jelena (LAT) 23 Suárez Navarro, Carla (ESP) 24 Tsurenko, Lesia (UKR) 25 Buzarnescu, Mihaela (ROU) 26 Cibulkova, Dominika (SVK) 27 Giorgi, Camila (ITA) 28 Hsieh, Su-Wei (TPE) 29 Vekic, Donna (CRO) 30 Sharapova, Maria (RUS) 31 Martic, Petra (CRO) 32 Strycova, Barbora (CZE)

