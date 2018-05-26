Nicol realises her dream of returning to the Claws

BACK ON COURT: Kira-Lee Nicol will make her return to the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws this weekend.

BACK ON COURT: Kira-Lee Nicol will make her return to the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws this weekend. Chris Ison ROK250518cclaws1

NETBALL: Kira-Lee Nicol says she is "excited and grateful” to be returning to the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws after a two-year absence.

The 27-year-old was called in by coach Zoe Seibold after the team's chosen goal shooter, Taylah Cox, suffered a season-ending knee injury just days before the Claws season started in late April.

Nicol will return to the cut and thrust of the State Netball League this weekend in the Claws' triple header at Rockhampton's CQUniversity.

She was an integral part of the Claws for about eight seasons before her career was brought to an abrupt end.

She ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament playing in the local competition on the eve of the Claws' preliminary final in September 2015.

Kira-Lee Nicol playing for the Claws in 2015. Chris Ison ROK020815cclaws4

She underwent a knee reconstruction and last year welcomed a baby boy, who has just turned one.

Nicol has always harboured a dream of returning to the Claws - and she is thrilled to be given the chance.

"When Zoe gave me the call, I was a bit surprised but also grateful to be given an opportunity to play again,” she said.

"It's something I've been striving to get back to but I didn't expect it so soon.

"I'm really excited because things felt unfinished when I was forced to stop because of my injury.

"It's really unfortunate what happened to Tay; I was looking forward to seeing her play and watching her develop.”

Nicol has slotted seamlessly back into the Claws line-up, and said she had been welcomed with open arms.

"There's a lot of new faces and it's a young team but this is a good opportunity for them all to grow,” she said.

"The bond between the girls is probably the biggest thing I've noticed coming in - they're open to supporting and encouraging each other.”

The Claws are keen to claim their first points of the season in front of a home crowd this weekend after a testing opening round on the road.

"I'm hoping we play well and are happy with how we play the game, regardless of the scoreline,” she said.

"The key will be to keep it at our pace and play our game.”

CLAWS GAMES

Triple header at Rockhampton's CQUniversity