Nicole and Keith’s wild PDA on red carpet

AUSTRALIAN power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have had one of their steamiest red carpet moments yet, sharing an open-mouth kiss in front of photographers at the Country Music Awards.

Posing for the cameras ahead of the event in Nashville, the Oscar-winning actress and her country musician husband wrapped their arms around each other and engaged in a passionate kiss, seemingly oblivious they weren't in their bedroom.

Urban, 52, was up for two awards on the night, with Kidman, also 52, supporting him as his date.

Hey, we’re right here. Picture: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The pair, who have been together since 2005, are renowned for being overtly affectionate with each other in public, often photographed kissing, cuddling and gazing into each other's eyes on various red carpets.

They gave each other a mighty pash onstage at the American Songbook Gala in May, sensationally putting to bed incessant split rumours.

That’s one way to prove you’re still together. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lincoln Centre

At the 2017 Emmys, in which Kidman won big for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies, the parents walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet, kissing each other on the lips, cheeks and hands, all while posing for cameras.

Urban was ever the proud partner, planting a big one on his wife after her win.

Now kiss. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

And at the Academy Awards that same year, they shared another one of their intimate red-carpet kisses.

In 2014, they gave each other a smooch while holding umbrellas on the red carpet in adorable displays at the London premiere of Paddington.

The year before, they locked lips in France at the Inside Llewyn Davis premiere on the red carpet at Cannes.

We could go on and on but you get it, they kiss on a lot of red carpets.

The couple at the Inside Llewyn Davis premiere in May 2013. Picture: AP/Lionel Cironneau

This is one Hollywood couple that we know will last, guys.

Name a more loved-up duo. Picture: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News