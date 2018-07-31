Nicole Kidman saves kids from giant tarantula

KIDS screamed in terror as a giant tarantula crawled towards a pool over the weekend - but Nicole Kidman remained calm. After all, the American-Australian actor is no stranger to large critters.

"Get back, mum! Step back!" one of Kidman's children can be heard instructing in the background of a video Kidman posted on Instagram on Sunday. It's unclear where the video was taken.

The footage, which has garnered more than 315,000 views so far, shows the black, hairy spider walking into the pool as Kidman moves closer. Kidman, 51, later gives fans a close-up of the trapped arachnid inside a glass.

"I'm having to take care of this spider. Help," said the smiling Big Little Lies star, holding up the glass with the spider inside.

Kidman confirmed on Instagram that the unexpected "house guest" was released "unharmed and healthy".

Hundreds of people congratulated the brave mum for stepping up and saving the spider.

"Full credit Nicole! WOW! #spidermom," one Instagram user commented.

"Oh my GOD!!!! That thing is HUGE!!! And you are unfazed! That's amazing!" another user wrote.

Nicole, Keith and their kids are expected to celebrate Christmas in Australia this year.

Kidman has been married to Keith Urban, 50, for 12 years. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7. Kidman also shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise - Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23.

Tarantulas are solitary creatures that hunt large insects, frogs and snakes. Venom in their fangs helps kill their victims instantly, though their bite isn't as dangerous when it comes to humans.

"Though people are often afraid of tarantula bites, the reality is that most have venom with potency comparable to that of a bee," the San Diego Zoo explains in a post online. "And remember, a tarantula would rather hide from you than bite you."

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.