Nicole Kidman’s emotional family reunion

Nicole Kidman has shared photos of her emotional reunion with her mother Janelle after coronavirus travel restrictions forced them apart for eight months.

The sweet family reunion came weeks after Kidman flew into Australia: She, husband Keith Urban and children Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, first had to complete their 14-day quarantine.

In a controversial move, the family were allowed to see out their quarantine at their $6.5 million Southern Highlands estate, rather than the hotel quarantine most returning travellers have to complete.

With quarantine behind her, Kidman could finally reunite with her mother.

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been eight months. I missed her 80th birthday but I'm here now. Love you Mumma," she wrote on Instagram.

Janelle and Kidman's sister Antonia both live in Sydney, while Nicole and Keith divide their time between an array of global properties: The couple have a vast Sydney penthouse, their Southern Highlands estate, as well as homes in Nashville, Los Angeles and New York.

Kidman, 53, is back on home turf to film a $100 million blockbuster miniseries, which looks set to revive the coronavirus-crippled entertainment industry and bring hundreds of jobs to NSW.

Kidman - who is also set to star in the limited series adaptation of Sydney author Liane Moriarty's bestseller Nine Perfect Strangers - was given the green light from the NSW and Federal Governments to bring in international and interstate cast and crew.

"I am thrilled we are able to make Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia," Kidman told The Sunday Telegraph.

"It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career."

Kidman, Keith and the kids have been quarantining at their Southern Highlands estate for the past two weeks.

Filming of the much-anticipated series will start on August 10 and run for 19 weeks, and will be produced in Byron Bay by Kidman's Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, in conjunction with Endeavour Content and US streaming company Hulu.

Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, and Australians Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving have also signed on to star in the series, which will reunite Kidman with Big Little Lies dream team Moriarty and David E Kelley.

Beauty And The Beast star Evans has already served his hotel quarantine and is enjoying the sights of Sydney before filming starts:

