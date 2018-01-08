Nifty Thrifty sees historic Mount Morgan building reborn

EXCITING MOVE: Meagan Best at the Nifty Thrifty second hand store in Mount Morgan which has moved into the old cinema on James Street.

MEAGAN Best has lived in Mount Morgan for eight years after absolutely falling in love with the historic mining town.

She has since created Nifty Thrifty, a popular secondhand store in the town which recently made an exciting move to a historic building.

Meagan said there was a story at every corner of Mount Morgan and each person had a different one to tell.

She is joined by two other friendly staff who provide a fun and welcoming shopping experience for the community.

She decided the town needed a secondhand store, and it was important to buy and sell locally.

Some of the products Nifty Thrifty offers include furniture, glassware, jewellery, CDs, DVDs and much more.

"Whatever people are selling, we will look at and if we can sell it, we will,” Meagan said.

Some time ago, there had been a secondhand store in Mount Morgan, however the owner was unable to continue running the business.

After consulting with some members of the community, Meagan re-established the business 18 months ago.

She moved her business from the CBD to James St in November.

A lack of parking in Morgan St, as a result of the streetscape project, was the major influence behind her decision as she wanted to give her customers greater access to the store.

Everything happens for a reason and Meagan said it was great to now be located on the highway where her store could be easily spotted by passers-by.

Meagan said there were already oil paintings on the wall, some of which were done of Mount Morgan, which suited the secondhand theme.

"We didn't actually have to change much, it was quite a nice and open space and it's got a beautiful feel to it,” Meagan said.

Meagan's vision for the store was to serve the community as long as possible and witness her business grow.

"Ultimately, I would love for it to become bigger and better and provide the community with things they need which include affordable furniture,” she said.

She said the community's response to the move has been positive.

"We've had so many different faces come in as well, people we haven't seen in town which is great,” Meagan said.

She believes the word is getting out there about the business and people are intrigued about it.

Meagan said the history of the building was interesting.

"The great thing is we get a lot of elderly people come in and share stories about what was in the store previously,” she said.

Meagan's parents had moved to Mount Morgan a couple of years before she did.

After visiting her parents, she decided she wanted to set up camp there.

"This is me now, this is where I'm staying for good, the people are amazing and I love it,” she said.

"It is a beautiful town, it's absolutely stunning.”