EMERGENCY services were last night called to the scene of a woman in her 40s who had been injured after falling into a fire.

The incident occurred at 10.27pm Saturday evening at a private residence on Percy Albert Drive in Clermont.

It is believed the woman suffered minor burns to some of her extremities.

She was later transported to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.