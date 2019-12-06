Night intruder torments several Zilzie residents

PROBLEM: Councillor Glenda Mather is trying to help Reef Street residents Kevin and Sharyn Cowan and Jenny and Graham Pocklington find a solution to their street light problem. Photo Allan Reinikka.

KEVIN Cowan is one of several Zilzie residents who have seen the light – trouble is they have been seeing it for the past 18 months and it is not a good thing.

Kevin and his wife Sharyn live in Reef Street and a street light opposite their home is seemingly the type used at intersections which transmit a more powerful and wide-reaching beam.

The resultant excessive light spill into nearby houses is an unwanted intrusion at night.

“You can’t sleep,” Mr Cowan said.

“You can’t have your ­windows open to allow the sea breeze in and you can’t have your blinds or curtains open because the light shines in and it’s just like having daylight in your room all the time.”

And after 18 months of trying to get the problem fixed without any joy, it is probably a good thing that “street-fighting” councillor Glenda Mather has recently become aware of their plight and gone into bat for them.

Cr Mather has visited Reef St at night and seen ­first -hand the impact the light is having on at least five homes.

“Speaking with some of the affected residents during my visit, it is very clear this light intrusion has affected their health, causing sleep disturbance and subsequent chronic lethargy,” Cr Mather said.

“One resident is forced to medicate to induce sleep.”

Cr Mather said this ­“assault” on residents had been compounded by a lack of assistance from ­Livingstone Shire Council over the past 18 months.

“The matter needs to be treated as priority,” she said, raising it at this week’s council meeting.

Mr Cowan said his ­correspondence with the council had got him nowhere - he’d requested a light shade be placed over the street light.

He said these were used elsewhere in the shire and at one stage a council ­representative had suggested he pay $600 for one and the council would install it.

“I said that’s bloody ­ridiculous,” Mr Cowan said.

“There was an Ergon ­contractor in the street one day and I pulled him up.

“He had a look at it (street light) and told me it was an intersection light that shouldn’t be there.

“He came back about an hour later and said the light had a series of numbers on the side of it - it was a Livingstone Shire Council light, not an Ergon light.

“He said they couldn’t do anything about it unless council asked Ergon to do something about it.”

Mr Cowan said he recently contacted Cr Mather in a renewed bid to get something done.

At Tuesday’s council meeting it was decided to let the matter “lay on the table” while further investigation was carried out.