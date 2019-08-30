Night out with party drugs ends badly for Yeppoon man

When David John Neagle was taken to the watchhouse, police found him in possession of party drugs.

A NIGHT out with party drugs went from bad to worse for Yeppoon's David John Neagle after police caught him urinating against a wall in an alleyway.

The 20-year-old was in the vicinity of licensed premises in Ocean Street at Maroochydore on July 27 when, shortly after midnight, police issued him with an infringement notice.

When Neagle snatched his driver's licence back, a police officer's ipad was knocked onto the roadway.

Neagle then ran off and was chased by police before a security guard tackled him to the ground and detained him.

When police attempted to handcuff Neagle he resisted and refused to place his hands behind his back.

After being taken to the watchhouse, a body search revealed Neagle to be in possession of clip seal bags which contained a small amount of the party drugs, cocaine and ecstasy (also known as MDMA).

Neagle pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges relating to public urination, obstructing police and drug possession.

He represented himself in court and told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale that he had been in a bad place mentally at the time of his offending, having just broken up with his girlfriend of three years.

Magistrate Beckinsale said Neagle had reacted badly and in relation to obstructing police, these things had the potential to get more serious and people could get hurt in these situations.

"I hope that if you find yourself again under the scrutiny of police, you simply act very, very competently,” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

She also warned Neagle about the impact that party drug use could have on his professional life, as a young man who was in casual employment but considering further study.

Neagle was ordered to attend a drug diversion program and placed on a six-month good behaviour bond.