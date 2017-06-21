Night time roadworks to impact North Rocky drivers

MOTORISTS driving in North Rockhampton at night time will be impacted by resurfacing works along a main thoroughfare.

The Transport and Main Roads department advises motorists that resurfacing works will be undertaken at the Queen Elizabeth Drive/Bridge Street intersection between 7pm and 6am from Sunday to June 30, weather permitting.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours, for the duration of the works. Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.