Nightclubber kicks cop in the gonads

FULL of booze and shadow boxing a taxi supervisor in the Townsville nightclub precinct, Benjamin Charles Schell was about to do something stupid he’d later regret.

In the early hours of September 9, 2020 after the 29-year-old Rockhampton resident had been refused entry into the Mad Cow nightclub, police issued him a move on direction.

Not long after, police were called to the taxi rank where Schell was “shaping up” to the taxi supervisor.

They arrested him with being a public nuisance and lead him off to a police vehicle.

Schell was “extremely uncompliant” as police tried to handcuff him and when they were attempted to load him into the back of the vehicle, he lashed out with his feet, kicking a police officer in the groin.

He plead guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court in Tuesday to charges of assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and commit public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises.

Police prosecutor Peter Obermayer said Schell “showed no remorse for his actions”.

Defence lawyer Michael Spearman said given his client’s tall stature, he lashed out after being forced into an uncomfortable position by the police.

Rockhampton's Benjamin Charles Schell is looking forward to a fresh start in a news state.

Schell accepted that he “made contact” but Mr Spearman said it wasn’t a serious injury and the assault was at the lower end of the spectrum.

With a drill and blast job waiting for him in Western Australia, Schell wanted to finalise the matter and move on.

Acknowledging the police officer hasn’t been seriously hurt and his lack of relevant criminal history, Magistrate Cathy Wadley fined Schell $300 and didn’t record a conviction.

