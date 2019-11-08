Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nine arrested after mass brawl at Blackwater

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NINE people have been charged after a mass brawl in a Blackwater neighbourhood.

Queensland Police Service reports officers were called to two streets in one hour late last month to reports of people fighting.

The brawls took place between 4pm and 5pm on October 28, on Bendee Crescent and Eucalyptus Street, Blackwater.

Police attended, separated the persons involved and many people were charged.

  • A 28-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance and obstruct police.
  • A 62-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance.
  • A 25-year-old Emerald man was charged with affray and obstruct police.
  • A 40-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance.
  • A 27-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray and obstruct police.
  • A 30-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray, obstruct police and serious assault police.
  • A 47-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray, obstruct police and serious assault police.
  • A 24-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray and obstruct police.
  • A 38-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance.

All persons will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 29 and December 13.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

blackwater tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

        premium_icon CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

        News A Rockhampton-based Australian contractor will deliver jobs to this region.

        Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        premium_icon Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        News "I banged on the ladder... but there was no answer."

        Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        premium_icon Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        News Residents advised to be on high alert for the next five days.

        Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        premium_icon Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        News The 16 year old was left with countless plates, screws and wires