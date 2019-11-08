Nine arrested after mass brawl at Blackwater

NINE people have been charged after a mass brawl in a Blackwater neighbourhood.

Queensland Police Service reports officers were called to two streets in one hour late last month to reports of people fighting.

The brawls took place between 4pm and 5pm on October 28, on Bendee Crescent and Eucalyptus Street, Blackwater.

Police attended, separated the persons involved and many people were charged.

A 28-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance and obstruct police.

A 62-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance.

A 25-year-old Emerald man was charged with affray and obstruct police.

A 40-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance.

A 27-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray and obstruct police.

A 30-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray, obstruct police and serious assault police.

A 47-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray, obstruct police and serious assault police.

A 24-year-old Blackwater man was charged with affray and obstruct police.

A 38-year-old Blackwater man was charged with public nuisance.

All persons will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 29 and December 13.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.