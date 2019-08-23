Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
xv xcv vxc v fv dfv sdf
xv xcv vxc v fv dfv sdf
Business

Nine boss: ‘2GB doesn’t need Alan Jones’

by Edward Boyd
23rd Aug 2019 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Channel 9 boss Hugh Marks has claimed the Macquarie Media group could survive­ without its star broadcaster Alan Jones and it would prosper regardless of whether he was on air or not.

Mr Marks said yesterday he would not seek to control 2GB heavyweights Jones and Ray Hadley if Nine successfully buys the remainder of the radio station.

But he said Jones - currently under fire for his comments about New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern - was not necessarily a vital part of the station's success.

 

Nine CEO Hugh Marks. Picture: Joel Carrett
Nine CEO Hugh Marks. Picture: Joel Carrett

 

"There's a bunch of talented people there and, remember, Alan's breakfast program in Sydney … would be less than 10 per cent of Macquarie Media's (revenue), let alone the revenue position of Nine," Mr Marks said.

"Alan's a good broadcaster, Macquarie have made plenty of comments about their relationship­ and recent events so I won't go into that but yes, of course, that business can survive the loss of any of its talent­."

Earlier this month Nine made a $113.9 million offer to purchase a 45.5 per cent stake in Macquarie Media it does not already own, with the deal expected to get the green light from shareholders.

Macquarie Media owns 2GB and 2UE in Sydney, 3AW in Melbourne, 4BC in Brisbane and 6PR in Perth.

Mr Marks said he would not step in and control the feisty talkback kings - even after Jones was forced to apologise last week for telling listeners that Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down" Ms Ardern's throat.

 

Alan Jones on Nine News this week.
Alan Jones on Nine News this week.

 

Mr Marks said: "I don't know if control is ever the right word. We have recognition of the different talents of different people on different platforms and celebrating their differences rather than having to control them. That's the right way to run any creative business."

Jones' comments triggered a backlash from advertisers, which began pulling their support for 2GB, and resulted in Macquarie Media chair Russell Tate threatening to tear up Jones' contract if he stepped out of line again.

"I heard Alan apologise for what he said (about Ms Ardern) on the Ben Fordham show … and I think he recognises that this kind of thing could be done better," Mr Marks said.

"I think the challenge for everybody these days is what we do is a lot more public, always is, so everyone has to be better at what we do all the time."

Mr Marks said he was confident the advertisers who pulled out of 2GB would stay with the broader business if the Macquarie Media merger deal is completed.

More Stories

Show More
2gb radio alan jones editors picks nine entertainment

Top Stories

    Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    News Representatives agree the region is prime for exporting the emerging commodity

    Senator Canavan stands by criticism of 'piss weak' company

    premium_icon Senator Canavan stands by criticism of 'piss weak' company

    Politics He claims green bullies were behind Aurecon severing ties with Adani

    Hit and run victim went out a winner

    premium_icon Hit and run victim went out a winner

    News Friends remember Jim's joy in the hours before tragedy struck

    Could you put up with these views?

    premium_icon Could you put up with these views?

    News 'Unusual' find in need of a new owner