Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
News

Nine injured in bus rollover

Rainee Shepperson
12th Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE group of people have narrowly escaped serious injury after the bus they were riding in rolled last night.

Paramedics responded to reports of a bus rollover about 8.29pm on Mackay Eungella Road, just before Finch Hatton Gorge Road.

Nine patients were assessed for minor injuries however all patients declined further transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the bus was "well off the road in a ditch" and all passengers had removed themselves from the vehicle when police arrived.

bus rollover editors picks mackay crash mackay police pioneer valley qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mayor’s Desk: GKI to kick start the future of CQ’s tourism

    premium_icon Mayor’s Desk: GKI to kick start the future of CQ’s tourism

    News Welcome news for Great Keppel Island the region’s tourism future

    • 12th Oct 2019 10:30 AM
    Dolphins and turtles are Bouldercombe’s latest trends

    premium_icon Dolphins and turtles are Bouldercombe’s latest trends

    News Dolphins and turtles are Bouldercombe Home Nursery’s latest trends among drought...

    GARDENING: African daisies make eye-catching addition

    premium_icon GARDENING: African daisies make eye-catching addition

    News It is always good to get out of town for a while to see different ways that...