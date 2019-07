Ruby Johnson, Sgt Greg Jones and Amy English on the new ninja frame at the PCYC in North Rockhampton.

Nearly 400 Rockhampton kids had a go on the PCYC's new gym equipment during its recent open day.

The ninja, parkour and rock climbing frame is available for children from walking age through 12 who participate in the after school and holiday programs.

PCYC invested $70,000 in the new equipment from which children can hang, swing and climb.