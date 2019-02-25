Nisbet shines in classy PGA win

SUNSHINE Coast professional Daniel Nisbet capped a memorable career 12 months when he swept to victory in the 2019 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship at City Golf Club on Sunday.

Nisbet added the cherry to a trifecta of tournament wins inside the past 12 months with a relentless display of birdie golf to finish the championship at 24 under the card on the par-70 City layout.

The 28-year-old blazed rounds of 66-63-63-64 to set up a six-stroke win over New South Welshman Harrison Endycott and Victorian and now Gold Coast resident Deyen Lawson.

Nisbet's sentimental win in front of family members follows his victories in the 2018 New Zealand Open and Northern Territory PGA Championship.

Daniel Nisbet hugs his wife Ashley after completing his win yesterday in the 2019 Queensland PGA Championship at City Golf Club. Kevin Farmer

"It feels great. Finally my family gets to see me win an event," Nisbet said.

"It's been a long time. It's always been out of state or overseas, so it's good to have a win with all of them here.

"It's good to finally get one in my home state.

"I've been trying for a while."

Nisbet began the final round with a two-stroke lead over Deyen Lawson after both fired back-to-back rounds of 63 in rounds two and three to set up an intriguing final-day duel.

But Nisbet hit the ground running on Sunday to take a firm grip of the Charles Bonham Trophy after grabbing three birdies inside his first five holes to set up an early six-stroke lead on the field.

Nisbet credited some last-minute fine-tuning for his championship blitz which he executed on the back of a reliable driver and trusty blade as he prepares for his New Zealand Open defence next week.

"I've been playing pretty well the last few days so I was pretty confident that I could shoot another good score today," Nisbet said.

"I had a lot to work on last week.

"I had a lot of improvements to make in a short amount of time.

"But that's all been going quite well and after the putts started rolling in on the second day it gave me a little bit of a boost.

"I played with a couple of guys (Lawson and Lincoln Tighe) who hit the ball a mile so to try and keep up with them and stay of top of them was great."

Nisbet was lavish in his praise of the City course condition and greens which he labelled as "the best in Queensland".

"The course is great," Nisbet said

"This is the best I've seen the greens up here. It's a privilege to play on greens this good."

Nisbet was also impressed with the public support of the players and championship.

"It's awesome," Nisbet said of the large final-day galleries.

"We have massive events where we don't get this many people, so to have a full marquee and a full gallery behind us walking up 18 is an awesome feeling."

The Queensland PGA Championship amateur title was won by Chris Crabtree who chipped in on the final hole to pip Darling Downs player Lawry Flynn by one shot after finishing at -7.

Previous winners of the PGA amateur title at City Golf Club include Queensland's Cameron Smith who was in a tie for third heading into the final round of the World Golf Championship in Mexico.