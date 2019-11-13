Nissan, boat, camper and tinnie melt

Linda Sait and Jasmaine MacLellan on Byfield Rd in front of what used to be their carport. Jasmaine holds what's left of their tinnie.

LINDA Sait didn’t realise the fire was so close until the police arrived on her door at 5pm Saturday.

Her Byfield Rd house has been spared but a 24-foot boat, the Nissan Patrol in the shed and a tinnie have virtually melted.

Her daughter Jasmaine, who attends Yeppoon High School, was to inherit the Nissan.

The twisted piece of aluminium she holds is the last of the tinnie.

The family spent their weekend sheltering with the in-laws at Pacific Heights, and attended the community meeting Monday afternoon.

“It wasn’t until then we knew we could return via Preston and Neils Rd,” she said.

The property was stripped of trees following Cyclone Marcia, and the few that regrew burnt to the roots in this latest disaster.

“The heat at base level must have been unbelievable,” their neighbour Colin said.

He also lost outbuildings and equipment but his house was spared.

He’s waiting to see whether his singed chickens will recover.

All up and down Byfield Rd, residents are returning to learn the fate of their homes and animals, even as spot fires continue to burn just hundreds of metres away.

Many have discovered the fires blazed right up to their property boundary, with their homes saved by fire services and plucky neighbours.

But with many people relying on bore water pumps which have been damaged, they might not be able to move home straight away.

Mrs Sait received five days disaster leave from her employer, CQUniversity.

And as for Jasmaine?

“The school buses aren’t running today.”