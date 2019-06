L-R Bob Law, Nat White and Declan Sandilands at the Ginger Mule.

L-R Bob Law, Nat White and Declan Sandilands at the Ginger Mule. Liam Fahey

IT IS exactly halfway through the year this weekend and it seems half of Rockhampton hit the clubs.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Surely many partygoers went home early to get up and run the 7 Rocky River Run half marathon Sunday morning?

See if you can spot yourself or some friends in our gallery.